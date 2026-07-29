Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$20.07 and traded as high as C$23.52. Spin Master shares last traded at C$23.49, with a volume of 108,255 shares.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD lifted their target price on Spin Master from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Spin Master from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spin Master has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$27.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Spin Master

Spin Master Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.70. The stock's fifty day moving average is C$20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.23.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$456.71 million for the quarter. Spin Master had a negative return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. On average, analysts predict that Spin Master Corp. will post 3.1361829 earnings per share for the current year.

Spin Master Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. Spin Master's dividend payout ratio is presently -22.58%.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. TSX: TOY is a leading global children's entertainment company, creating exceptional play experiences across its three creative centres: Toys, Entertainment and Digital Games. With worldwide toy distribution, Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands including PAW Patrol ®, Melissa & Doug ®, Bakugan ® and Rubik's ® Cube, and is the global toy licensee for other iconic properties. Through its in-house entertainment studio, the company creates and produces captivating multiplatform content including powerhouse preschool franchise PAW Patrol, along with other original shows, short-form series and feature films.

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