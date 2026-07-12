Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.70.

SPIR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $24.00 price objective on Spire Global and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Spire Global from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $22.50 target price on Spire Global and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Spire Global from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th.

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Insider Transactions at Spire Global

In other news, CFO Alison K. Engel sold 12,702 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $242,354.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 265,838 shares in the company, valued at $5,072,189.04. The trade was a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, COO Perez Celia Pelez sold 4,660 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $88,866.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 263,116 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,017,622.12. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 55,297 shares of company stock worth $1,052,433 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.04% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Spire Global by 27.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,101 shares of the company's stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 16,227 shares in the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spire Global by 11.4% in the first quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 11,725 shares of the company's stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Spire Global by 9.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,641 shares of the company's stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,497 shares of the company's stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.97% of the company's stock.

Spire Global Stock Down 8.0%

Shares of NYSE SPIR traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.76. 1,186,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,811. Spire Global has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $25.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.62 and a 200 day moving average of $14.37. The stock has a market cap of $571.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 2.51.

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 million. Spire Global had a net margin of 77.12% and a negative return on equity of 34.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spire Global will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spire Global

Spire Global NYSE: SPIR is a space-to-cloud data and analytics company that operates a constellation of low Earth orbit nanosatellites to collect radio occultation, maritime Automatic Identification System (AIS), and aviation tracking data. By leveraging proprietary satellite hardware and ground infrastructure, Spire captures precise, near-real-time observations of Earth's atmosphere, oceans, and surface traffic to power downstream analytics for weather forecasting, fleet optimization, and safety monitoring.

The company's core offerings include weather and climate intelligence derived from GPS radio occultation, which enhances numerical weather prediction models; maritime domain awareness services that track vessel movements and supply chain dynamics; and aviation analytics that monitor air traffic for efficiency and security applications.

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