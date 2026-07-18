Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Lowered to Strong Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SPIR. Weiss Ratings cut Spire Global from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Spire Global and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $22.50 target price on shares of Spire Global and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spire Global currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $16.70.

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Spire Global Price Performance

Shares of SPIR stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 2.51. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $18.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.55. Spire Global has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $25.93.

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.08 million. Spire Global had a negative return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 77.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spire Global will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Spire Global news, CTO Johann Gabriel Oehme sold 3,107 shares of Spire Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $59,250.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 218,096 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,090.72. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Theresa Condor sold 24,644 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $469,961.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 963,670 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,377,186.90. This represents a 2.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 55,297 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,433 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.04% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Spire Global during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Spire Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,749 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Spire Global by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,086 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in shares of Spire Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 19.97% of the company's stock.

Spire Global Company Profile

Spire Global NYSE: SPIR is a space-to-cloud data and analytics company that operates a constellation of low Earth orbit nanosatellites to collect radio occultation, maritime Automatic Identification System (AIS), and aviation tracking data. By leveraging proprietary satellite hardware and ground infrastructure, Spire captures precise, near-real-time observations of Earth's atmosphere, oceans, and surface traffic to power downstream analytics for weather forecasting, fleet optimization, and safety monitoring.

The company's core offerings include weather and climate intelligence derived from GPS radio occultation, which enhances numerical weather prediction models; maritime domain awareness services that track vessel movements and supply chain dynamics; and aviation analytics that monitor air traffic for efficiency and security applications.

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