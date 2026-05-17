Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Short Interest Down 40.4% in April

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD - Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totaling 7,145,487 shares, a drop of 40.4% from the April 15th total of 11,982,736 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,839,834 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Sportradar Group from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Sportradar Group from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sportradar Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $24.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRAD

Insider Activity at Sportradar Group

In related news, Director Marc Walder purchased 66,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.77 per share, with a total value of $842,820.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 342,563 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,374,529.51. This trade represents a 23.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Kurtz acquired 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.97 per share, for a total transaction of $103,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,421.63. The trade was a 36.07% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought a total of 357,893 shares of company stock worth $4,668,220 in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sportradar Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRAD. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda raised its position in Sportradar Group by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda now owns 366,157 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,704,000 after purchasing an additional 216,159 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Sportradar Group by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,394,126 shares of the company's stock worth $56,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,054 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Sportradar Group by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,104,947 shares of the company's stock worth $164,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,495 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,941,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 560.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 542,094 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,582,000 after acquiring an additional 460,000 shares during the period.

Sportradar Group Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of SRAD stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.49. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,905,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,896,521. Sportradar Group has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $32.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.04 and a beta of 1.65.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $401.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $417.86 million. Sportradar Group had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm's revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sportradar Group will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar Group is a global leader in digital sports data and content, delivering real-time statistics, analytics and sports betting solutions to clients across the gaming, media and sports federation sectors. The company aggregates and processes live data from more than 800,000 sporting events each year, providing feeds for pre-match and in-play odds, visualization tools and managed trading services. Its products also include integrity services, which monitor betting markets for irregularities and help sports organizations safeguard competition outcomes.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in St.

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