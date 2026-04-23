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Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Reaches New 1-Year Low - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Sportradar Group logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Sportradar (NASDAQ:SRAD) hit a new 52‑week low, trading as low as $11.69 and last at $13.04 on heavy volume of 27,460,455 shares after a prior close of $16.84.
  • Analysts hold a consensus rating of Moderate Buy with an average price target of $29.73 (1 Strong Buy, 13 Buy, 3 Hold, 1 Sell), though several firms have recently adjusted their price targets.
  • The company missed EPS ($0.01 vs. $0.10 expected) but beat revenue estimates with $432.8M (up 20.2% year‑over‑year), and analysts forecast about $0.52 in EPS for the current fiscal year.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.69 and last traded at $13.04, with a volume of 27460455 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SRAD shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sportradar Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Sportradar Group from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sportradar Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $29.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 1.98.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 7.73%.The firm had revenue of $432.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.59 million. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sportradar Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,286 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 10,125.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,636 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 316.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period.

About Sportradar Group

(Get Free Report)

Sportradar Group is a global leader in digital sports data and content, delivering real-time statistics, analytics and sports betting solutions to clients across the gaming, media and sports federation sectors. The company aggregates and processes live data from more than 800,000 sporting events each year, providing feeds for pre-match and in-play odds, visualization tools and managed trading services. Its products also include integrity services, which monitor betting markets for irregularities and help sports organizations safeguard competition outcomes.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in St.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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