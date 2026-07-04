Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Stock Sold Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT). In a filing disclosed on July 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Spotify Technology stock on June 18th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group NASDAQ: DSGX on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Texas Roadhouse NASDAQ: TXRH on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares NASDAQ: TCBI on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Semtech NASDAQ: SMTC on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings NYSE: RBC on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Microchip Technology NASDAQ: MCHP on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cytokinetics NASDAQ: CYTK on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group NASDAQ: CRDO on 6/30/2026.

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Spotify Technology Stock Down 0.2%

SPOT opened at $485.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.56. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $405.00 and a fifty-two week high of $748.30. The company's 50-day moving average price is $470.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $498.40.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 35.73% and a net margin of 15.56%.Spotify Technology's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $760.00 to $695.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $500.00 to $534.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $641.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Spotify Technology

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company's stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the company's stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the company's stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company's stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company's stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spotify Technology

In other Spotify Technology news, CEO Gustav Soderstrom sold 20,833 shares of Spotify Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.52, for a total value of $10,344,001.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 20,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,117,091.52. The trade was a 50.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas O. Staggs sold 5,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.00, for a total value of $2,880,902.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,619 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,903,594. This trade represents a 60.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,173 shares of company stock valued at $42,176,049. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

Further Reading

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