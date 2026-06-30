Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Hold" by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.7857.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CXM shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $6.25 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sprinklr from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Friday.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CXM

Insider Transactions at Sprinklr

In other news, CTO Amitabh Misra sold 29,180 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $154,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 854,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,530,328.70. This represents a 3.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Karthik Suri sold 41,852 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total value of $215,119.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,111,472 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,712,966.08. This trade represents a 3.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 324,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,168. 25.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 11,204.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,530,827 shares of the company's stock worth $35,250,000 after buying an additional 4,490,746 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 41.8% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,071,681 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,273,000 after buying an additional 315,953 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 20.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,641 shares of the company's stock valued at $135,653,000 after buying an additional 2,966,556 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 44.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 624,918 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,824,000 after buying an additional 192,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sprinklr by 142.5% during the third quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 481,701 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 283,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company's stock.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

NYSE CXM opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 0.59. The business's fifty day moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average is $6.01. Sprinklr has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 3.29%.The company had revenue of $219.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sprinklr's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sprinklr has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.480-0.490 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.100-0.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc NYSE: CXM is a leading enterprise software firm specializing in customer experience management. The company offers a unified, AI-driven platform designed to help organizations engage customers across multiple digital and social channels. By consolidating marketing, advertising, research, care and engagement functions into a single SaaS solution, Sprinklr enables brands to deliver consistent and personalized experiences at scale.

Sprinklr's platform includes modules for social media management, customer service automation, social advertising and market research, supplemented by AI and machine learning capabilities.

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