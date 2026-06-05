Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.7857.

CXM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings cut Sprinklr from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Sprinklr from $6.25 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citizens Jmp dropped their price objective on Sprinklr from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Sprinklr from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th.

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Sprinklr News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Sprinklr this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sprinklr reported Q1 EPS of $0.11, topping estimates of $0.10, and revenue of $219.48 million versus $215.89 million expected; revenue also rose 6.8% year over year, showing the business is still growing. Sprinklr Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2027 Results

Sprinklr reported Q1 EPS of $0.11, topping estimates of $0.10, and revenue of $219.48 million versus $215.89 million expected; revenue also rose 6.8% year over year, showing the business is still growing. Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt Securities lowered its price target to $8.50 from $12.00 but kept a Buy rating, signaling that some analysts still see meaningful upside from current levels. Benzinga analyst update

Rosenblatt Securities lowered its price target to $8.50 from $12.00 but kept a Buy rating, signaling that some analysts still see meaningful upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Citigroup and DA Davidson both cut their price targets to $6.00 and maintained Neutral ratings, reflecting a more cautious stance rather than a clearly bearish call. Benzinga analyst updates

Citigroup and DA Davidson both cut their price targets to $6.00 and maintained Neutral ratings, reflecting a more cautious stance rather than a clearly bearish call. Negative Sentiment: Sprinklr’s Q2 fiscal 2027 guidance came in below expectations, with EPS guidance of $0.10 versus $0.11 consensus and revenue guidance of $214 million-$215 million versus $215.7 million expected. Sprinklr Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2027 Results

Sprinklr’s Q2 fiscal 2027 guidance came in below expectations, with EPS guidance of $0.10 versus $0.11 consensus and revenue guidance of $214 million-$215 million versus $215.7 million expected. Negative Sentiment: Full-year FY2027 revenue guidance of $866.5 million-$868.5 million also missed Wall Street estimates, which likely fueled concerns that demand or execution may be slowing. Sprinklr Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2027 Results

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sprinklr news, CTO Amitabh Misra sold 34,189 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $200,005.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 970,753 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,678,905.05. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 25.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXM. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 3,243 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 210.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Essential Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 563.7% during the 1st quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 24,370.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company's stock.

Sprinklr Price Performance

CXM opened at $5.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.63 and a beta of 0.59. Sprinklr has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $9.40.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $219.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.89 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 3.29%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Sprinklr has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.480-0.490 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.100-0.100 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc NYSE: CXM is a leading enterprise software firm specializing in customer experience management. The company offers a unified, AI-driven platform designed to help organizations engage customers across multiple digital and social channels. By consolidating marketing, advertising, research, care and engagement functions into a single SaaS solution, Sprinklr enables brands to deliver consistent and personalized experiences at scale.

Sprinklr's platform includes modules for social media management, customer service automation, social advertising and market research, supplemented by AI and machine learning capabilities.

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