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Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Sees Large Volume Increase - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Sprinklr logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • 90% volume increase: Trading surged to about 5,810,447 shares (vs. 3,062,228 prior) with the stock last near $5.25, signaling unusually heavy activity around Sprinklr (CXM).
  • Analyst sentiment weak: Several firms cut price targets and ratings, and the MarketBeat consensus is a "Reduce" with an average target of $8.28 (ratings: 2 Buy, 4 Hold, 3 Sell).
  • Significant insider selling: CEO and CTO sold sizable stakes (total insider sales of 201,081 shares worth ~$1.2M last quarter), while insiders still own 60.53% of the company.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 5,810,447 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the previous session's volume of 3,062,228 shares.The stock last traded at $5.2450 and had previously closed at $5.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CXM shares. Citizens Jmp cut their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sprinklr from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $8.28.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sprinklr

Sprinklr Stock Down 0.3%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average of $6.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 57.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $220.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.93 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.67%.Sprinklr's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sprinklr has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.470-0.480 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.090-0.090 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sprinklr news, CEO Rory P. Read sold 87,795 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $526,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,506,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,037,620. This represents a 5.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Amitabh Misra sold 34,189 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $200,005.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 970,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,905.05. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 201,081 shares of company stock worth $1,203,287. 60.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CXM. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its position in Sprinklr by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 3,243 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Sprinklr by 24,370.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company's stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc NYSE: CXM is a leading enterprise software firm specializing in customer experience management. The company offers a unified, AI-driven platform designed to help organizations engage customers across multiple digital and social channels. By consolidating marketing, advertising, research, care and engagement functions into a single SaaS solution, Sprinklr enables brands to deliver consistent and personalized experiences at scale.

Sprinklr's platform includes modules for social media management, customer service automation, social advertising and market research, supplemented by AI and machine learning capabilities.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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