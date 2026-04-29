Sprott (SII) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sprott (NYSE:SII - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.09 per share and revenue of $82.0580 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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Sprott (NYSE:SII - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $61.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.12 million. Sprott had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%.

Sprott Stock Down 1.8%

Sprott stock opened at $127.53 on Wednesday. Sprott has a 52-week low of $50.56 and a 52-week high of $169.63. The firm's fifty day moving average is $145.63 and its 200 day moving average is $116.15. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Sprott Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Sprott's payout ratio is 61.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Sprott from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Sprott from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TD Securities restated a "hold" rating on shares of Sprott in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprott presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $132.00.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 385 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Sprott by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the company's stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Sprott by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,351 shares of the company's stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sprott by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the company's stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Sprott by 1.5% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,927 shares of the company's stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.30% of the company's stock.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a Toronto‐based alternative asset manager specializing in precious metals, real assets and related investment vehicles. Founded in 1981 by Eric Sprott, the firm has built a reputation for offering physically backed bullion trusts, exchange‐traded funds (ETFs), mutual funds and private managed accounts that provide exposure to gold, silver, platinum and other hard assets. Sprott's product lineup also includes royalty and streaming strategies, which grant investors long‐term participation in mining project cash flows without direct operational risk.

In addition to its flagship physical bullion trusts, Sprott offers actively managed equity portfolios that focus on companies engaged in the exploration, development and production of precious metals.

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