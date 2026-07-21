Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.0769.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SFM. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Melius Research lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

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Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $74.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.43 and a 200 day moving average of $78.08. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $168.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 5.70%.Sprouts Farmers Market's revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.320-5.480 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.360 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 12,538 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $1,102,090.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 66,119 shares in the company, valued at $5,811,860.10. This represents a 15.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 10,790 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total value of $885,211.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 269,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,149,159.20. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 45,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,873,881 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth $161,398,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth $121,906,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 137.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,584,923 shares of the company's stock valued at $425,582,000 after buying an additional 1,494,014 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 652.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,411,246 shares of the company's stock valued at $153,544,000 after buying an additional 1,223,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at $81,557,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc NASDAQ: SFM is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts' product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

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