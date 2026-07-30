Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a $103.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.12% from the company's previous close.

SFM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Melius Research cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $98.38.

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Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

SFM opened at $79.16 on Thursday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1-year low of $64.75 and a 1-year high of $160.49. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company's fifty day moving average price is $81.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.32 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business's revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.240 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.320-5.400 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 12,538 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $1,102,090.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 66,119 shares in the company, valued at $5,811,860.10. The trade was a 15.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 10,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $915,577.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 269,980 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,913,202.60. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,873,881. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth $161,398,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at about $121,906,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 137.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,584,923 shares of the company's stock worth $425,582,000 after buying an additional 1,494,014 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 652.7% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,411,246 shares of the company's stock worth $153,544,000 after buying an additional 1,223,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth about $81,557,000.

Key Stories Impacting Sprouts Farmers Market

Here are the key news stories impacting Sprouts Farmers Market this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings topped expectations: Sprouts reported adjusted earnings of $1.37 per share, compared with the $1.35 analyst consensus and $1.35 in the year-ago quarter. Revenue rose 4.7% year over year to $2.33 billion, slightly exceeding the $2.32 billion estimate. Sprouts Farmers Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates

Sprouts reported adjusted earnings of $1.37 per share, compared with the $1.35 analyst consensus and $1.35 in the year-ago quarter. Revenue rose 4.7% year over year to $2.33 billion, slightly exceeding the $2.32 billion estimate. Positive Sentiment: Underlying operating performance remained solid: The company posted a 5.70% net margin and 36.06% return on equity, while management’s earnings presentation and call focused on continued demand for health-oriented products and customer loyalty initiatives. SFM Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

The company posted a 5.70% net margin and 36.06% return on equity, while management’s earnings presentation and call focused on continued demand for health-oriented products and customer loyalty initiatives. Neutral Sentiment: Results were broadly in line with the prior year on a per-share basis: The quarterly EPS beat was small, suggesting investors are likely focusing more heavily on forward guidance and management’s outlook than on the historical result. Key Metrics Tell Us About SFM Q2 Earnings

The quarterly EPS beat was small, suggesting investors are likely focusing more heavily on forward guidance and management’s outlook than on the historical result. Negative Sentiment: Forward guidance fell short of Wall Street expectations: Sprouts forecast third-quarter EPS of $1.20–$1.24, below the $1.30 consensus. Full-year 2026 EPS guidance of $5.32–$5.40 also trailed the $5.57 analyst estimate, while revenue guidance of $9.3–$9.4 billion was below the $9.5 billion consensus. SFM 2026 Q2 Results Presentation

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc NASDAQ: SFM is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts' product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

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