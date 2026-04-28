Spruce Biosciences (SPRB) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Spruce Biosciences to post earnings of ($8.8150) per share for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($9.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($9.16) by ($0.42). On average, analysts expect Spruce Biosciences to post $-31 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Spruce Biosciences Stock Performance

SPRB stock opened at $57.01 on Tuesday. Spruce Biosciences has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $240.00. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $60.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.65. The firm has a market cap of $78.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 3.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on SPRB shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citizens Jmp lowered their price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Monday. They set a "buy" rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spruce Biosciences currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $190.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Spruce Biosciences

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cable Car Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $558,000. Superstring Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $1,057,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $1,109,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company's stock.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing therapies for rare endocrine and dermatological disorders. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Spruce focuses on conditions with significant unmet medical needs, employing a precision medicine approach to identify and advance treatment candidates through late-stage clinical trials.

The company's lead asset, tildacerfont, is an oral corticotropin-releasing factor type 1 (CRF1) receptor antagonist being evaluated for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), a genetic disorder characterized by insufficient cortisol production and excess androgen levels.

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