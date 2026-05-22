SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Hold" from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.4545.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPSC. Wall Street Zen raised SPS Commerce from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings cut SPS Commerce from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on SPS Commerce from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $60.00 target price on SPS Commerce and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $60.00 target price on SPS Commerce and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

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SPS Commerce Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $53.48 on Friday. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $49.04 and a 12-month high of $147.61. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $55.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.58.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 11.92%.The firm had revenue of $192.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $192.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. SPS Commerce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.730-4.760 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.060-1.090 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SPS Commerce

In other SPS Commerce news, EVP Jamie Thingelstad sold 2,418 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $132,844.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 56,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,095,539.36. The trade was a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marty M. Reaume sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,158 shares in the company, valued at $530,248.20. The trade was a 9.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.58% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPS Commerce

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 39.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the software maker's stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 2.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,134 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 545.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the software maker's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 137.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the software maker's stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 83.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,132 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based supply chain management solutions that enable seamless collaboration between retailers, suppliers and logistics providers. Through its robust network, SPS Commerce connects trading partners with electronic data interchange (EDI) capabilities, helping businesses automate order processing, inventory management and fulfillment workflows. The company's platform ensures data accuracy, accelerates order-to-cash cycles and reduces manual intervention, supporting a wide range of industries including retail, grocery, consumer goods and automotive.

The company offers a suite of services encompassing EDI, retail-ready compliance, order management and data analytics.

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