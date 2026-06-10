Spv-2 L.P. Sl Sells 131,040 Shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 131,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.13, for a total value of $52,170,955.20. Following the sale, the director owned 12,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,024,002.47. This represents a 91.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Spv-2 L.P. Sl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 5th, Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 84,583 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total value of $34,086,949.00.

On Thursday, June 4th, Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 72,728 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.43, for a total value of $30,140,665.04.

On Thursday, June 4th, Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 83,742 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.55, for a total value of $35,552,666.10.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 78,236 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.98, for a total value of $33,092,263.28.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 164,047 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.91, for a total value of $72,001,868.77.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 17,932 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.12, for a total value of $8,215,007.84.

On Monday, June 1st, Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 78,339 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.96, for a total value of $34,936,060.44.

On Monday, June 1st, Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 175,901 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total value of $80,560,898.99.

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Dell Technologies Stock Down 3.1%

NYSE:DELL traded down $11.91 on Wednesday, reaching $369.87. 9,226,058 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,819,450. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.41. The firm has a market cap of $238.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.17 and a 12 month high of $469.47.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on DELL. Loop Capital raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Susquehanna set a $289.00 target price on Dell Technologies and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $167.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $270.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $230.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $475.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on DELL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 8.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 2,902 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,930,000. Finally, BankChampaign National Association bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $595,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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