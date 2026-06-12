Spv-2 L.P. Sl Sells 62,084 Shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 62,084 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $23,621,099.48. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 90,054 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,262,845.38. This represents a 40.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Spv-2 L.P. Sl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 10th, Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 40,686 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.99, for a total transaction of $16,070,563.14.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 25,436 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.31, for a total value of $9,927,925.16.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 5,025 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.68, for a total value of $2,033,517.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 131,040 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.13, for a total value of $52,170,955.20.

On Friday, June 5th, Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 84,583 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total value of $34,086,949.00.

On Thursday, June 4th, Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 72,728 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.43, for a total value of $30,140,665.04.

On Thursday, June 4th, Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 83,742 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.55, for a total value of $35,552,666.10.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 78,236 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.98, for a total transaction of $33,092,263.28.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 164,047 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.91, for a total transaction of $72,001,868.77.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 17,932 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.12, for a total transaction of $8,215,007.84.

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Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Dell Technologies stock traded up $4.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $395.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,046,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,786,718. The firm has a market cap of $255.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $260.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.31. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.17 and a 1 year high of $469.47.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The company's revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.6 EPS for the current year.

More Dell Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the topic of several research reports. CLSA upgraded Dell Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $167.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $230.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $270.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $475.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DELL

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth about $809,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 30.2% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company's stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 147.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,009 shares of the technology company's stock worth $7,112,000 after acquiring an additional 34,538 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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