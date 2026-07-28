Spyre Therapeutics (SYRE) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Spyre Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.08). On average, analysts expect Spyre Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Spyre Therapeutics Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of SYRE stock opened at $96.50 on Tuesday. Spyre Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $105.09. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.22 and a beta of 3.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Spyre Therapeutics from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $84.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $49.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $64.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JonesTrading boosted their target price on Spyre Therapeutics from $64.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spyre Therapeutics currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $101.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Spyre Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Cameron Turtle sold 15,000 shares of Spyre Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total value of $1,315,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 582,540 shares in the company, valued at $51,082,932.60. This trade represents a 2.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Michael Thomas Henderson sold 20,000 shares of Spyre Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 68,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,600. The trade was a 22.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 282,500 shares of company stock valued at $21,741,101 in the last quarter. 15.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYRE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Spyre Therapeutics by 2,881.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,234 shares of the company's stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Spyre Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Spyre Therapeutics by 182.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,769 shares of the company's stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Spyre Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Spyre Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company's stock.

About Spyre Therapeutics

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel immunotherapies for cancer. The company leverages proprietary protein engineering and biologics design platforms to create targeted molecules intended to enhance anti-tumor immune responses and inhibit tumor growth. Its preclinical pipeline comprises multiple candidate therapies for solid tumor and hematologic oncology indications.

Established by a team with deep expertise in protein design, immunology and translational research, Spyre Therapeutics collaborates with leading academic institutions and research organizations to accelerate its discovery efforts.

Further Reading

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