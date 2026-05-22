SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Director Michael Jay Zamkow Sells 3,000 Shares

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $200,340.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,824 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,056,726.72. This trade represents a 15.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Jay Zamkow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 22nd, Michael Jay Zamkow sold 3,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total transaction of $200,040.00.

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SS&C Technologies Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.04. 1,947,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,461,539. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.02 and a 200 day moving average of $77.74. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.51 and a 12 month high of $91.07.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company's revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. SS&C Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.700 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. SS&C Technologies's payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,532,012 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,794,908,000 after purchasing an additional 74,170 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,313,582 shares of the technology company's stock worth $901,613,000 after purchasing an additional 137,691 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,064,115 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $530,125,000 after buying an additional 125,580 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 4,424.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,126,190 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $448,132,000 after buying an additional 5,012,893 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,307,795 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $291,078,000 after buying an additional 563,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings downgraded SS&C Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $96.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SSNC

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

Further Reading

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