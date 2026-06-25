SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Hits New 1-Year Low - What's Next?

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $64.25 and last traded at $64.4070, with a volume of 737053 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.97.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings downgraded SS&C Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $96.12.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 2.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.79.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.65%.The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. SS&C Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. SS&C Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Jonathan E. Michael sold 2,740 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total transaction of $183,196.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 79,384 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,307,614.24. The trade was a 3.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total value of $200,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,178.72. This trade represents a 14.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,740 shares of company stock valued at $583,576. 16.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SS&C Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 349.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,630 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $14,754,000 after purchasing an additional 137,301 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 6,069.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the technology company's stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 16.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,340 shares of the technology company's stock worth $57,664,000 after purchasing an additional 97,247 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 9,362 shares of the technology company's stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 569,693 shares of the technology company's stock worth $47,171,000 after buying an additional 86,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company's stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

Further Reading

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