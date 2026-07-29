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S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Hits New 1-Year High - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
S&T Bancorp logo with Finance background
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S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.50 and last traded at $53.36, with a volume of 332475 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on S&T Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on S&T Bancorp from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on S&T Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Friday. Finally, Hovde Group reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $54.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.84. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $47.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.43.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $105.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.43 million. Research analysts expect that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

S&T Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&T Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 37.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,208 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 13,988 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 127,100 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 38,400 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Management increased its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 47,830 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 11,132 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in S&T Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $694,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $3,052,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company's stock.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, serving as the parent of S&T Bank. Established as a banking organization in 1902 with the holding company formation following in the early 1980s, S&T Bancorp has built its reputation on delivering community-oriented financial services. The company operates under the NASDAQ ticker STBA, maintaining a focus on personalized banking solutions and local decision-making.

The company's main business activities encompass a full suite of retail and commercial banking products.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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