S&T Bancorp (STBA) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.92 per share and revenue of $104.4280 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 1:00 PM ET.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 23.71%.The company had revenue of $102.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.62 million. On average, analysts expect S&T Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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S&T Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of STBA stock opened at $49.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.84. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $46.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. S&T Bancorp has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $50.40.

S&T Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from S&T Bancorp's previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. S&T Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is presently 41.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STBA. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of S&T Bancorp from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of S&T Bancorp from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&T Bancorp has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on STBA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 5,223.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in S&T Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company's stock.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, serving as the parent of S&T Bank. Established as a banking organization in 1902 with the holding company formation following in the early 1980s, S&T Bancorp has built its reputation on delivering community-oriented financial services. The company operates under the NASDAQ ticker STBA, maintaining a focus on personalized banking solutions and local decision-making.

The company's main business activities encompass a full suite of retail and commercial banking products.

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