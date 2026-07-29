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St. James's Place (LON:STJ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
St. James's Place logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Strong first-half performance: St. James’s Place reported GBX 43.30 earnings per share, £2.7 billion in net inflows and record funds under management of £240.8 billion, with client retention above 95%.
  • Shareholder return potential: Progress on the Ongoing Service Evidence review allowed a further provision release, which management plans to return to shareholders in full through a buyback.
  • Analysts remain positive but risks persist: The stock carries a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating with an average target of GBX 1,695.43, although adviser retention slipped to 90% and future flows remain sensitive to markets, consumer confidence and policy changes.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

St. James's Place (LON:STJ - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 43.30 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. St. James's Place had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 37.33%.

Here are the key takeaways from St. James' Place's conference call:

  • Positive Sentiment: Strong first-half performance: St. James’s Place reported £2.7 billion of net inflows and record funds under management of £240.8 billion, while client retention remained above its 95% target.
  • Positive Sentiment: Progress in the historic Ongoing Service Evidence review enabled a further provision release, which the company plans to return to shareholders in full through a buyback.
  • Neutral Sentiment: Adviser retention was 90%, down slightly from 91% in 2025, with adviser numbers broadly flat; management expects growth to resume from 2027, supported by increased Academy investment and lateral recruitment.
  • Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted growth opportunities from productivity initiatives, AI and technology improvements, the high-net-worth proposition, and Flagstone cash integration, while reiterating its ambition to at least double adjusted profits between 2023 and 2030.
  • Negative Sentiment: Net flows remain at roughly 2%–3% of opening funds under management, with smaller case sizes reflecting economic uncertainty; future results remain sensitive to markets, consumer confidence, government policy and adviser departures.

St. James's Place Stock Performance

Shares of St. James's Place stock traded down GBX 13.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,071.50. 3,699,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,507,023. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,175.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,264.37. St. James's Place has a 1 year low of GBX 1,038.75 and a 1 year high of GBX 1,575.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,700 target price on shares of St. James's Place in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,800 target price on shares of St. James's Place in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of St. James's Place from GBX 2,050 to GBX 2,000 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a GBX 1,400 price objective on shares of St. James's Place in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on St. James's Place from GBX 1,686 to GBX 1,663 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, St. James's Place currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 1,695.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on STJ

Insider Transactions at St. James's Place

In other news, insider Penny James acquired 8,418 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,182 per share, for a total transaction of £99,500.76. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company's stock.

About St. James's Place

(Get Free Report)

We plan, grow and protect the financial futures of over one million clients across the UK by providing holistic advice-led wealth management, delivered exclusively by the Partnership, our group of more than 4,900 highly skilled advisers. We offer an integrated client proposition, through which we provide financial advice, investment product wrappers such as pensions, investment bonds and ISAs, and offer our own range of investment funds and portfolios.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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