Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $224.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.04 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 6.80%.

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Stag Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE:STAG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.69. 2,842,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company's 50 day moving average price is $38.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.34. Stag Industrial has a 52-week low of $33.72 and a 52-week high of $42.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Stag Industrial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Stag Industrial from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Stag Industrial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Stag Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $40.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Stag Industrial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,952 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stag Industrial by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,671,949 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $60,391,000 after purchasing an additional 451,355 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Stag Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 270.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Stag Industrial by 173.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,756 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $6,449,000 after acquiring an additional 112,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company's stock.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

Stag Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. The company's portfolio is focused on free-standing warehouses, distribution centers and light manufacturing facilities designed to meet the logistical needs of a diverse tenant base. By concentrating on properties with straightforward layouts and minimal common-area maintenance, Stag Industrial seeks to deliver stable rental income and attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders.

Since its founding in 2010 and initial public offering in 2011, Stag Industrial has pursued a disciplined investment strategy centered on high-quality, well-located assets.

Further Reading

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