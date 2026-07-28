Go Pro
→ A 50-year dollar arrangement just ended - what it means for you (From Golden Portfolio) (Ad)tc pixel

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Stag Industrial logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Stag Industrial beat quarterly expectations: The REIT reported EPS of $0.28 versus the $0.27 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $224.37 million, above forecasts of $223.04 million.
  • Shares traded near $40.69 during Tuesday’s session, with the company valued at approximately $7.78 billion. The stock remains within its 52-week range of $33.72 to $42.61.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed: Three analysts rate STAG a Buy, six recommend Hold, and one recommends Sell, producing an overall “Hold” consensus and an average price target of $40.70.
  • Five stocks we like better than Stag Industrial.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $224.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.04 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 6.80%.

Stag Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE:STAG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.69. 2,842,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company's 50 day moving average price is $38.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.34. Stag Industrial has a 52-week low of $33.72 and a 52-week high of $42.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Stag Industrial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Stag Industrial from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Stag Industrial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Stag Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $40.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Stag Industrial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,952 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stag Industrial by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,671,949 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $60,391,000 after purchasing an additional 451,355 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Stag Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 270.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Stag Industrial by 173.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,756 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $6,449,000 after acquiring an additional 112,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company's stock.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stag Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. The company's portfolio is focused on free-standing warehouses, distribution centers and light manufacturing facilities designed to meet the logistical needs of a diverse tenant base. By concentrating on properties with straightforward layouts and minimal common-area maintenance, Stag Industrial seeks to deliver stable rental income and attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders.

Since its founding in 2010 and initial public offering in 2011, Stag Industrial has pursued a disciplined investment strategy centered on high-quality, well-located assets.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Stag Industrial Right Now?

Before you consider Stag Industrial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Stag Industrial wasn't on the list.

While Stag Industrial currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
Grid crisis threatens crash 62 times worse than Great Depression
Grid crisis threatens crash 62 times worse than Great Depression
From Altimetry (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines