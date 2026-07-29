Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Hits New 52-Week High - Time to Buy?

Shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.10 and last traded at $8.0450, with a volume of 657982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.97.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STGW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Stagwell from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Stagwell from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered Stagwell from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Stagwell from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $7.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Stagwell

Stagwell Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 116.36 and a beta of 1.26. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Stagwell had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm had revenue of $704.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Stagwell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.120 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn acquired 20,000 shares of Stagwell stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,034,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,445,741.20. This represents a 0.09% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley J. Gross sold 2,163,790 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $13,069,291.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,789 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,085.56. This represents a 99.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stagwell by 186.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 311.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,790 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of Stagwell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 35.61% of the company's stock.

Stagwell Company Profile

Stagwell Inc is a modern marketing and communications network that partners with global organizations to drive brand growth through data-driven insights and creative solutions. The company operates a diversified portfolio of specialized agencies and technology platforms, offering services that span digital marketing, advertising, public relations, consumer and market research, social media strategy, and commerce consulting. By integrating research, creative, media, and technology under a unified network, Stagwell aims to deliver end-to-end marketing solutions tailored to the evolving needs of clients in sectors such as technology, healthcare, consumer goods, and financial services.

Founded in 2015 by long-time political strategist and pollster Mark Penn, Stagwell has expanded organically and through strategic acquisitions to build capabilities across the marketing value chain.

Further Reading

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