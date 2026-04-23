Stagwell (STGW) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $717.4840 million for the quarter. Stagwell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.120 EPS. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $807.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.48 million. Stagwell had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect Stagwell to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Stagwell alerts: Sign Up

Stagwell Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ STGW opened at $7.03 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.53. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Stagwell has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $7.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on STGW. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Stagwell from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stagwell from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. B. Riley Financial cut their target price on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Craig Hallum set a $8.00 price target on Stagwell and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Stagwell from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $7.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stagwell

Institutional Trading of Stagwell

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STGW. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Stagwell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Stagwell by 311.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,790 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 8,170 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in Stagwell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Stagwell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stagwell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 35.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stagwell

Stagwell Inc is a modern marketing and communications network that partners with global organizations to drive brand growth through data-driven insights and creative solutions. The company operates a diversified portfolio of specialized agencies and technology platforms, offering services that span digital marketing, advertising, public relations, consumer and market research, social media strategy, and commerce consulting. By integrating research, creative, media, and technology under a unified network, Stagwell aims to deliver end-to-end marketing solutions tailored to the evolving needs of clients in sectors such as technology, healthcare, consumer goods, and financial services.

Founded in 2015 by long-time political strategist and pollster Mark Penn, Stagwell has expanded organically and through strategic acquisitions to build capabilities across the marketing value chain.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Stagwell, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Stagwell wasn't on the list.

While Stagwell currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here