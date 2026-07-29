Standard BioTools (LAB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Standard BioTools to post earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $20.8040 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 10, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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Standard BioTools Stock Up 2.7%

NASDAQ LAB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.82. 469,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,759,515. Standard BioTools has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.72. The stock has a market cap of $318.54 million, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04.

Institutional Trading of Standard BioTools

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Standard BioTools during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Standard BioTools during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Standard BioTools by 2,989.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,021 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded Standard BioTools from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Standard BioTools presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $1.35.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Standard BioTools

About Standard BioTools

Standard BioTools, Inc NASDAQ: LAB, formerly known as Fluidigm Corporation, is a life sciences tools company that develops and commercializes high-parameter, single-cell and spatial biology solutions. The company’s platforms integrate microfluidics, mass cytometry, sequencing and imaging to enable researchers to probe cellular heterogeneity, molecular interactions and complex tissue architecture. Its end users span academic institutions, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide.

The company’s flagship products include mass cytometry systems—such as the Helios and Hyperion Imaging System—for multiplexed protein analysis at single-cell resolution, and the Chromium-style single-cell genomic tools for high-throughput gene expression profiling.

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