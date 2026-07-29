Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06, Zacks reports. Standard Chartered had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 11.07%.

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Standard Chartered Stock Performance

SCBFF remained flat at $28.00 on Wednesday. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,543. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.74. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $29.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $63.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCBFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Standard Chartered from a "moderate sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Standard Chartered to an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Standard Chartered from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Report on Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered plc is a British multinational banking and financial services company headquartered in London. The firm traces its modern form to the 1969 merger of the Chartered Bank of India, Australia and China (founded in 1853) and Standard Bank of British South Africa (founded in 1862), creating an international bank with deep historical roots in trade finance and cross-border banking. Standard Chartered maintains a global footprint and a long-standing focus on facilitating trade and capital flows between developed and emerging markets.

Standard Chartered provides a broad range of banking and financial services for corporate, institutional and individual clients.

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