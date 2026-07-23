Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

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Several brokerages have weighed in on SCBFF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a "moderate sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Standard Chartered to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered Price Performance

Standard Chartered stock opened at $28.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.69. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $29.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. Standard Chartered had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Standard Chartered will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered plc is a British multinational banking and financial services company headquartered in London. The firm traces its modern form to the 1969 merger of the Chartered Bank of India, Australia and China (founded in 1853) and Standard Bank of British South Africa (founded in 1862), creating an international bank with deep historical roots in trade finance and cross-border banking. Standard Chartered maintains a global footprint and a long-standing focus on facilitating trade and capital flows between developed and emerging markets.

Standard Chartered provides a broad range of banking and financial services for corporate, institutional and individual clients.

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