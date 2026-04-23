Standard Chartered (SCBFY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY - Get Free Report) is expected to release its resultson Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Standard Chartered to post earnings of $1.25 per share and revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter.

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Standard Chartered Stock Down 1.0%

OTCMKTS SCBFY opened at $48.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.76 and a 200-day moving average of $45.65. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of $28.07 and a 1-year high of $53.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Standard Chartered to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Research Report on SCBFY

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC is a leading international banking group headquartered in London, with a heritage dating back to the 19th century. The bank was formed in 1969 through the merger of Standard Bank of British South Africa and Chartered Bank of India, Australia and China, combining deep roots in emerging markets with a global footprint. Over more than 150 years of operations, Standard Chartered has built a reputation for expertise in trade finance, corporate banking and cross-border transactions.

The company offers a broad range of financial products and services, including corporate and institutional banking, retail banking, wealth management, treasury and capital markets solutions.

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