Standard Motor Products (SMP) to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Standard Motor Products to announce earnings of $1.42 per share and revenue of $511.68 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

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Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 2.51%.The firm had revenue of $451.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $429.07 million. On average, analysts expect Standard Motor Products to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Standard Motor Products Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of SMP opened at $40.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.23. Standard Motor Products has a 52-week low of $29.53 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The company has a market cap of $901.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.81.

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Standard Motor Products's dividend payout ratio is presently 64.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SMP shares. Weiss Ratings lowered Standard Motor Products from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $49.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMP

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Ray Nicholas sold 5,822 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $231,424.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 35,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,248.25. The trade was a 14.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standard Motor Products

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 235.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,298 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Standard Motor Products in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Standard Motor Products in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the second quarter worth about $205,000. 81.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc, headquartered in Long Island City, New York, is a leading manufacturer and distributor of aftermarket and original equipment automotive parts. Since its founding in 1919, the company has focused on engineering, testing, and supplying ignition and temperature management products for passenger cars and light trucks. Its product lineup includes ignition coils, spark plug wires, sensors, switches, heating and air conditioning controls, and related electronic components.

The company operates through two primary segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control.

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