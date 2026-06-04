StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of StandardAero to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group raised shares of StandardAero from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of StandardAero from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of StandardAero from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of StandardAero in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

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Insider Activity at StandardAero

In other news, CEO Russell Wayne Ford sold 10,638 shares of StandardAero stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $291,055.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,342 shares of the company's stock, valued at $392,397.12. The trade was a 42.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, COO Kimberly Ernzen sold 2,516 shares of StandardAero stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $68,837.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 6,632 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $181,451.52. This trade represents a 27.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 19,337 shares of company stock worth $529,060 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StandardAero

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SARO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in StandardAero by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,081,516 shares of the company's stock worth $395,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523,693 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in StandardAero by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,000,143 shares of the company's stock worth $401,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540,167 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in StandardAero by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,040,337 shares of the company's stock worth $311,002,000 after purchasing an additional 816,276 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in StandardAero by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,984,551 shares of the company's stock worth $343,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in StandardAero by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,210,370 shares of the company's stock worth $305,931,000 after purchasing an additional 95,801 shares during the last quarter.

StandardAero Stock Performance

Shares of StandardAero stock opened at $24.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.00. StandardAero has a 52 week low of $23.83 and a 52 week high of $34.48.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. StandardAero had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. StandardAero's revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. StandardAero has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that StandardAero will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

About StandardAero

StandardAero is a global aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider specializing in gas turbine engines, auxiliary power units (APUs), airframe components and oil & gas rotating equipment. The company offers a full suite of technical services including engine repair and overhaul, component repair, accessory maintenance, parts manufacturing and on-site field support. Its customer base spans commercial airlines, business and general aviation operators, regional carriers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and defense organizations.

With roots dating back to 1911, StandardAero has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest independent MRO providers in the industry.

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