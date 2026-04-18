StandardAero (NYSE:SARO) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SARO. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of StandardAero in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of StandardAero in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Susquehanna set a $38.00 price target on StandardAero in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of StandardAero in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded StandardAero from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, StandardAero has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $34.70.

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StandardAero Stock Performance

Shares of SARO stock opened at $26.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.26 and a 200 day moving average of $28.36. StandardAero has a 52 week low of $23.97 and a 52 week high of $34.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24. StandardAero had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 4.58%.The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. StandardAero has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that StandardAero will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Russell Wayne Ford sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $1,203,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 606,955 shares in the company, valued at $18,263,275.95. This trade represents a 6.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Brancato sold 1,107 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $30,287.52. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,991 shares of the company's stock, valued at $81,833.76. The trade was a 27.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,337 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,260. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StandardAero

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SARO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in StandardAero in the 4th quarter worth about $217,655,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in StandardAero by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,000,143 shares of the company's stock worth $401,525,000 after buying an additional 3,540,167 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in StandardAero by 175.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,040,723 shares of the company's stock worth $144,568,000 after buying an additional 3,212,827 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in StandardAero by 447,114.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,103,667 shares of the company's stock worth $89,014,000 after buying an additional 3,102,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in StandardAero by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,047,097 shares of the company's stock worth $191,391,000 after buying an additional 2,875,579 shares in the last quarter.

Key StandardAero News

Here are the key news stories impacting StandardAero this week:

About StandardAero

StandardAero is a global aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider specializing in gas turbine engines, auxiliary power units (APUs), airframe components and oil & gas rotating equipment. The company offers a full suite of technical services including engine repair and overhaul, component repair, accessory maintenance, parts manufacturing and on-site field support. Its customer base spans commercial airlines, business and general aviation operators, regional carriers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and defense organizations.

With roots dating back to 1911, StandardAero has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest independent MRO providers in the industry.

Further Reading

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