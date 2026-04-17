StandardAero (NYSE:SARO) Insider Anthony Brancato Sells 1,107 Shares

StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO - Get Free Report) insider Anthony Brancato sold 1,107 shares of StandardAero stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $30,287.52. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,991 shares of the company's stock, valued at $81,833.76. The trade was a 27.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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StandardAero Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of NYSE:SARO traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.75. 2,362,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,493,697. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $28.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.57. StandardAero, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.97 and a 12-month high of $34.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 1.35.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.57 billion. StandardAero had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 4.58%.StandardAero's revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. StandardAero has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.450 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that StandardAero, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StandardAero

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SARO. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in StandardAero in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of StandardAero during the third quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of StandardAero during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StandardAero in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of StandardAero in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SARO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of StandardAero in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of StandardAero from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of StandardAero in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of StandardAero in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised StandardAero from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, StandardAero currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SARO

StandardAero Company Profile

StandardAero is a global aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider specializing in gas turbine engines, auxiliary power units (APUs), airframe components and oil & gas rotating equipment. The company offers a full suite of technical services including engine repair and overhaul, component repair, accessory maintenance, parts manufacturing and on-site field support. Its customer base spans commercial airlines, business and general aviation operators, regional carriers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and defense organizations.

With roots dating back to 1911, StandardAero has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest independent MRO providers in the industry.

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