StandardAero (NYSE:SARO) Insider Gregory Clemens Krekeler Sells 390 Shares

StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO - Get Free Report) insider Gregory Clemens Krekeler sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $10,670.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,273.76. This represents a 34.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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StandardAero Stock Performance

SARO stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.75. 2,362,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,493,697. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 1.35. StandardAero, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.97 and a twelve month high of $34.48.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24. StandardAero had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. StandardAero has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that StandardAero, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank bought a new position in StandardAero in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in StandardAero during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in StandardAero during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in StandardAero in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of StandardAero in the third quarter worth about $82,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SARO. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of StandardAero from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of StandardAero in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Susquehanna set a $38.00 target price on StandardAero in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of StandardAero in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of StandardAero in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, StandardAero currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $34.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SARO

About StandardAero

StandardAero is a global aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider specializing in gas turbine engines, auxiliary power units (APUs), airframe components and oil & gas rotating equipment. The company offers a full suite of technical services including engine repair and overhaul, component repair, accessory maintenance, parts manufacturing and on-site field support. Its customer base spans commercial airlines, business and general aviation operators, regional carriers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and defense organizations.

With roots dating back to 1911, StandardAero has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest independent MRO providers in the industry.

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