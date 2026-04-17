StandardAero (NYSE:SARO) Insider Sells $12,996.00 in Stock

StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO - Get Free Report) insider Alex Trapp sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $12,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,048.16. This represents a 27.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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StandardAero Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SARO traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.75. 2,362,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,493,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.20. StandardAero, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.97 and a 52 week high of $34.48. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $28.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.36.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. StandardAero had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 4.58%.The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. StandardAero has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that StandardAero, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of StandardAero

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SARO. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of StandardAero by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 69,758 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of StandardAero by 20.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,411 shares of the company's stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of StandardAero during the first quarter worth about $26,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in StandardAero in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in StandardAero by 46.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SARO. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of StandardAero in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of StandardAero in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of StandardAero in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of StandardAero from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of StandardAero in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $34.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on StandardAero

StandardAero Company Profile

StandardAero is a global aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider specializing in gas turbine engines, auxiliary power units (APUs), airframe components and oil & gas rotating equipment. The company offers a full suite of technical services including engine repair and overhaul, component repair, accessory maintenance, parts manufacturing and on-site field support. Its customer base spans commercial airlines, business and general aviation operators, regional carriers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and defense organizations.

With roots dating back to 1911, StandardAero has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest independent MRO providers in the industry.

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