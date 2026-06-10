StandardAero (NYSE:SARO) Stock Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO). In a filing disclosed on June 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in StandardAero stock on May 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/2/2026.

on 6/2/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ciena NYSE: CIEN on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of AutoZone NYSE: AZO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Independent Bank NASDAQ: INDB on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics NASDAQ: ARQT on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Boston Scientific NYSE: BSX on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners NASDAQ: PWP on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cooper Companies NASDAQ: COO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals NASDAQ: LGND on 5/29/2026.

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StandardAero Trading Down 1.1%

SARO stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.30. 1,059,862 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,265,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.01. StandardAero, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.83 and a fifty-two week high of $34.48.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. StandardAero had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.71%.The firm's revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. StandardAero has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that StandardAero, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Kimberly Ernzen sold 2,516 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $68,837.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 6,632 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $181,451.52. This trade represents a 27.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Russell Wayne Ford sold 10,638 shares of StandardAero stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $291,055.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 14,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,397.12. This trade represents a 42.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,337 shares of company stock valued at $529,060.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StandardAero

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of StandardAero by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 69,758 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in StandardAero by 0.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 161,325 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in StandardAero by 20.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,411 shares of the company's stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of StandardAero in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of StandardAero in the third quarter worth about $27,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SARO. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of StandardAero from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group raised shares of StandardAero from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of StandardAero from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of StandardAero in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on StandardAero from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StandardAero currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $34.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on StandardAero

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

StandardAero Company Profile

StandardAero is a global aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider specializing in gas turbine engines, auxiliary power units (APUs), airframe components and oil & gas rotating equipment. The company offers a full suite of technical services including engine repair and overhaul, component repair, accessory maintenance, parts manufacturing and on-site field support. Its customer base spans commercial airlines, business and general aviation operators, regional carriers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and defense organizations.

With roots dating back to 1911, StandardAero has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest independent MRO providers in the industry.

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