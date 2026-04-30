StandardAero (SARO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect StandardAero to post earnings of $0.29 per share and revenue of $1.4945 billion for the quarter. StandardAero has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.450 EPS. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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StandardAero (NYSE:SARO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.57 billion. StandardAero had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 4.58%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect StandardAero to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

StandardAero Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SARO opened at $24.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.35. StandardAero has a fifty-two week low of $23.83 and a fifty-two week high of $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.34 and a 200-day moving average of $28.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at StandardAero

In related news, CEO Russell Wayne Ford sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $1,203,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 606,955 shares in the company, valued at $18,263,275.95. The trade was a 6.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Satterfield sold 2,306 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $63,092.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $170,507.52. The trade was a 27.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 139,337 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,260 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StandardAero

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of StandardAero in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of StandardAero in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StandardAero by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company's stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of StandardAero in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of StandardAero by 836.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,345 shares of the company's stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on StandardAero from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of StandardAero in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on StandardAero in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research upgraded StandardAero from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $38.00 target price on StandardAero in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, StandardAero presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on StandardAero

About StandardAero

StandardAero is a global aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider specializing in gas turbine engines, auxiliary power units (APUs), airframe components and oil & gas rotating equipment. The company offers a full suite of technical services including engine repair and overhaul, component repair, accessory maintenance, parts manufacturing and on-site field support. Its customer base spans commercial airlines, business and general aviation operators, regional carriers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and defense organizations.

With roots dating back to 1911, StandardAero has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest independent MRO providers in the industry.

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