Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $289.6667.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SXI shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Standex International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $323.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Standex International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

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View Our Latest Stock Report on SXI

Institutional Trading of Standex International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standex International during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Standex International by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standex International Stock Performance

Shares of SXI opened at $302.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business's 50 day moving average is $296.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.43. Standex International has a 52-week low of $154.57 and a 52-week high of $363.89.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $224.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.16 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 11.18%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that Standex International will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Standex International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.57%.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer specializing in food service equipment, engineered components, and industrial products. Operating across multiple markets, the company designs and produces commercial cooking and warming solutions, precision-engraved nameplates and decorative products, fluid power hydraulics, and magnetics-based electronics. These offerings serve a broad array of end markets, including quick-service restaurants, automotive, aerospace, medical devices, and consumer appliances.

With business organized into key segments—Food Service Equipment, Engraving & Decorating, Hydraulics, Industrial Electronics, and Technical Graphical Solutions—Standex delivers a combination of proprietary technology, automated manufacturing processes, and custom engineering services.

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