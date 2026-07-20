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Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
Standex International logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Standex International has a consensus analyst rating of “Moderate Buy”, with four buy ratings and one hold rating among five analysts. The average 1-year price target is about $289.67.
  • The company’s latest quarterly results came in roughly in line with expectations, as EPS of $2.21 narrowly missed estimates and revenue of $224.59 million was slightly below forecasts. Revenue still rose 8.1% year over year.
  • Standex also paid a quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share, equal to an annualized yield of about 0.4%. Institutional ownership remains high at 90.35% of shares outstanding.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $289.6667.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SXI shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Standex International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $323.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Standex International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SXI

Institutional Trading of Standex International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standex International during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Standex International by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standex International Stock Performance

Shares of SXI opened at $302.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business's 50 day moving average is $296.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.43. Standex International has a 52-week low of $154.57 and a 52-week high of $363.89.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $224.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.16 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 11.18%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that Standex International will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Standex International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.57%.

About Standex International

(Get Free Report)

Standex International Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer specializing in food service equipment, engineered components, and industrial products. Operating across multiple markets, the company designs and produces commercial cooking and warming solutions, precision-engraved nameplates and decorative products, fluid power hydraulics, and magnetics-based electronics. These offerings serve a broad array of end markets, including quick-service restaurants, automotive, aerospace, medical devices, and consumer appliances.

With business organized into key segments—Food Service Equipment, Engraving & Decorating, Hydraulics, Industrial Electronics, and Technical Graphical Solutions—Standex delivers a combination of proprietary technology, automated manufacturing processes, and custom engineering services.

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Analyst Recommendations for Standex International (NYSE:SXI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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