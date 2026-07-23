Standex International (SXI) to Post Earnings on Thursday

Standex International (NYSE:SXI - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q4 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Standex International to post earnings of $2.35 per share and revenue of $226.4720 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q4 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $224.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $225.16 million. Standex International had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect Standex International to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Standex International Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Standex International stock opened at $310.00 on Thursday. Standex International has a fifty-two week low of $157.96 and a fifty-two week high of $363.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $299.35 and a 200 day moving average of $271.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $323.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings raised Standex International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Standex International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $289.67.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standex International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Standex International by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 173.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company's stock.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer specializing in food service equipment, engineered components, and industrial products. Operating across multiple markets, the company designs and produces commercial cooking and warming solutions, precision-engraved nameplates and decorative products, fluid power hydraulics, and magnetics-based electronics. These offerings serve a broad array of end markets, including quick-service restaurants, automotive, aerospace, medical devices, and consumer appliances.

With business organized into key segments—Food Service Equipment, Engraving & Decorating, Hydraulics, Industrial Electronics, and Technical Graphical Solutions—Standex delivers a combination of proprietary technology, automated manufacturing processes, and custom engineering services.

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