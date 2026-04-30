Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "equal weight" rating on the industrial products company's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.27% from the stock's current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SWK. Citigroup boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Argus upgraded Stanley Black & Decker to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen cut Stanley Black & Decker from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $86.00.

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Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.23. 521,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,001,388. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $58.23 and a 12 month high of $93.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.20. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $74.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.18.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 2.66%.The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,648 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,981 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 989 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Stanley Black & Decker

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Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc NYSE: SWK is a leading global manufacturer of industrial tools, engineered fastening systems, and security products. The company's portfolio includes power tools, hand tools, accessories, and storage solutions marketed under well-known brands such as DEWALT, Stanley, Craftsman and Black & Decker. In addition to its core tools and hardware offerings, the company provides customized assembly and installation systems for the automotive, electronics and aerospace industries.

Operations are organized across three principal business segments.

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