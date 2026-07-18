Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN - Get Free Report) TSE: STN have received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $175.00.

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Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Research cut Stantec from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised Stantec from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Stantec from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Stantec from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STN

Stantec Stock Down 1.3%

Stantec stock opened at $69.52 on Friday. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of $66.94 and a fifty-two week high of $114.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $72.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Stantec (NYSE:STN - Get Free Report) TSE: STN last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Stantec had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Stantec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.370-4.490 EPS. Research analysts predict that Stantec will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stantec Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Stantec's dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Institutional Trading of Stantec

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Stantec by 223.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 298 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 343 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Stantec by 423.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Stantec in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company's stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec is a global design and consulting firm offering professional services in engineering, architecture, and environmental sciences. The company partners with public and private clients to deliver solutions spanning infrastructure, water, energy and resources, and community development. Through an integrated approach, Stantec manages projects from initial planning and conceptual design through construction and commissioning, focusing on sustainability and innovation.

The firm's service portfolio includes civil infrastructure design, building systems engineering, environmental assessments, and project management.

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