Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Buy" from Analysts

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN - Get Free Report) NYSE: STN has earned a consensus recommendation of "Buy" from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$146.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STN. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Stantec from C$143.00 to C$120.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Stantec from C$175.00 to C$154.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reduced their price target on Stantec from C$160.00 to C$137.00 and set an "outperformer" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. TD reduced their price target on Stantec from C$158.00 to C$132.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Stantec from C$178.00 to C$171.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

Get Stantec alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Research Report on Stantec

Stantec Trading Down 0.1%

STN opened at C$97.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.67, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company's 50 day simple moving average is C$101.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$117.90. Stantec has a 1-year low of C$94.79 and a 1-year high of C$160.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.71.

Stantec (TSE:STN - Get Free Report) NYSE: STN last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$1.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Stantec had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 6.19%.The business had revenue of C$2.07 billion for the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Douglas Keith Ammerman bought 681 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$97.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,629.04. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 42,512 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$4,159,374.08. This trade represents a 1.63% increase in their position. Also, Director Clayton Bock purchased 1,485 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$94.85 per share, with a total value of C$140,852.25. Following the purchase, the director owned 4,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$464,290.75. This trade represents a 43.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. Insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec empowers clients, people, and communities to rise to the world's greatest challenges at a time when the world faces more unprecedented concerns than ever before. We are a global leader in sustainable engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting. Our professionals deliver the expertise, technology, and innovation communities need to manage aging infrastructure, demographic and population changes, the energy transition, and more. Today's communities transcend geographic borders.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Stantec, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Stantec wasn't on the list.

While Stantec currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here