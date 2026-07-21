Go Pro
→ Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside) (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)tc pixel

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Buy" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 21, 2026
Stantec logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Stantec received a consensus analyst recommendation of "Buy", with all 13 covering research firms rating the stock positively. The average 12-month price target is C$146.00.
  • Several brokers lowered their price targets on the company recently, including National Bank Financial, BMO Capital Markets, CIBC, TD, and Desjardins, though most maintained outperform or buy ratings.
  • The stock was trading around C$97.25, near its 1-year low of C$94.79, while recent insider purchases by two directors suggest some internal confidence in the company.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Stantec.

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN - Get Free Report) NYSE: STN has earned a consensus recommendation of "Buy" from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$146.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STN. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Stantec from C$143.00 to C$120.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Stantec from C$175.00 to C$154.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reduced their price target on Stantec from C$160.00 to C$137.00 and set an "outperformer" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. TD reduced their price target on Stantec from C$158.00 to C$132.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Stantec from C$178.00 to C$171.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Stantec

Stantec Trading Down 0.1%

STN opened at C$97.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.67, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company's 50 day simple moving average is C$101.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$117.90. Stantec has a 1-year low of C$94.79 and a 1-year high of C$160.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.71.

Stantec (TSE:STN - Get Free Report) NYSE: STN last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$1.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Stantec had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 6.19%.The business had revenue of C$2.07 billion for the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Douglas Keith Ammerman bought 681 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$97.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,629.04. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 42,512 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$4,159,374.08. This trade represents a 1.63% increase in their position. Also, Director Clayton Bock purchased 1,485 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$94.85 per share, with a total value of C$140,852.25. Following the purchase, the director owned 4,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$464,290.75. This trade represents a 43.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. Insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Stantec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stantec empowers clients, people, and communities to rise to the world's greatest challenges at a time when the world faces more unprecedented concerns than ever before. We are a global leader in sustainable engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting. Our professionals deliver the expertise, technology, and innovation communities need to manage aging infrastructure, demographic and population changes, the energy transition, and more. Today's communities transcend geographic borders.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Stantec (TSE:STN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Stantec Right Now?

Before you consider Stantec, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Stantec wasn't on the list.

While Stantec currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
tc pixel
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
By Thomas Hughes | July 14, 2026
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
tc pixel
‘We are at a hinge point in history’
‘We are at a hinge point in history’
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
By Nathan Reiff | July 15, 2026

Recent Videos

This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines