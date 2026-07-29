Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.97 per share and revenue of $286.7180 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

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Star Bulk Carriers Price Performance

Shares of SBLK stock opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1 year low of $16.72 and a 1 year high of $28.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm's 50 day moving average is $26.49 and its 200-day moving average is $24.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.72.

Star Bulk Carriers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers's previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%. Star Bulk Carriers's dividend payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on SBLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $31.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SBLK

Insider Buying and Selling at Star Bulk Carriers

In related news, Director Nikolaos Karellis sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total value of $539,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Nikolaos Reskos sold 33,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $869,946.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 407,775 shares in the company, valued at $10,716,327. The trade was a 7.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 98,103 shares of company stock worth $2,635,792 over the last 90 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Star Bulk Carriers

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 117,275 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 56,930 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 59.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,298,436 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $20,204,000 after purchasing an additional 485,436 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,115 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 673.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,471 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 43,072 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp is a global shipping company engaged in the ocean transport of dry bulk commodities. The company owns and operates a diversified fleet of bulk carriers, including Handymax, Supramax, Panamax and Capesize vessels. Its ships are designed to carry a broad range of cargoes, such as iron ore, coal, grain, bauxite and phosphate, catering to industrial and agricultural customers worldwide.

The company's vessels operate on major trade routes across the Atlantic, Pacific and Indian Oceans, connecting producers and consumers in Asia, Europe, North and South America.

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