Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Shares of Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.75 and traded as high as $12.89. Star Group shares last traded at $12.73, with a volume of 31,788 shares traded.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised Star Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SGU

Star Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.75. The firm has a market cap of $417.98 million, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.33.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $766.72 million for the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 5.31%.

Star Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 27th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. Star Group's dividend payout ratio is 35.43%.

Institutional Trading of Star Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lubar & Co. Inc bought a new position in Star Group during the fourth quarter worth $15,344,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Star Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 910,108 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $11,176,000 after buying an additional 10,281 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Star Group by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 129,080 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 16,544 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Star Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,025 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Star Group by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,891 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 13,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.36% of the company's stock.

Star Group Company Profile

Star Group, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides home heating oil and propane products and services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers gasoline and diesel fuel; and installs, maintain, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment. As of September 30, 2023, the company served approximately 402,200 full service residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers and 52,400 customers on a delivery only basis. It also sells gasoline and diesel fuel to approximately 26,600 customers.

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