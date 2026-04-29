Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given New $117.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $112.00 to $117.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the coffee company's stock. Robert W. Baird's price objective points to a potential upside of 20.27% from the stock's previous close.

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A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SBUX. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. William Blair upgraded Starbucks from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Starbucks from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $105.79.

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Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $97.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $75.50 and a 52-week high of $104.82. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $96.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $242,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 59,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,789,226.08. This represents a 4.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brady Brewer sold 1,641 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $159,373.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 86,605 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,411,077.60. This represents a 1.86% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 6,958 shares of company stock valued at $667,464 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Collier Financial bought a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter worth $25,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Phillip James Consulting Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Starbucks

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 beat and raised outlook — Starbucks topped revenue and EPS estimates (Q2 revenue $9.53B; EPS $0.50), reported global comps +6.2% and raised FY‑2026 EPS guidance to $2.25–$2.45, signaling the turnaround is gaining traction. Business Wire Q2 Release

Q2 beat and raised outlook — Starbucks topped revenue and EPS estimates (Q2 revenue $9.53B; EPS $0.50), reported global comps +6.2% and raised FY‑2026 EPS guidance to $2.25–$2.45, signaling the turnaround is gaining traction. Positive Sentiment: Analyst backing — Wells Fargo reiterated a Buy and lifted its price target to $115, supporting investor confidence that management’s “Back to Starbucks” initiatives can drive upside. TipRanks Analyst Note

Analyst backing — Wells Fargo reiterated a Buy and lifted its price target to $115, supporting investor confidence that management’s “Back to Starbucks” initiatives can drive upside. Positive Sentiment: U.S. traffic and execution improving — Management attributes stronger comps to faster service, better staffing, refreshed merchandising and loyalty program gains, suggesting the U.S. recovery is sustainable if execution continues. Reuters: Turnaround Momentum

U.S. traffic and execution improving — Management attributes stronger comps to faster service, better staffing, refreshed merchandising and loyalty program gains, suggesting the U.S. recovery is sustainable if execution continues. Positive Sentiment: New product and marketing push — Starbucks is expanding beyond coffee (Energy Refreshers, influencer tie‑ins) to broaden occasions and ticket size, which could support revenue growth. Business Insider Product Story

New product and marketing push — Starbucks is expanding beyond coffee (Energy Refreshers, influencer tie‑ins) to broaden occasions and ticket size, which could support revenue growth. Neutral Sentiment: Market context — Broader market moves (Fed/Powell, futures) and sector news are influencing intraday flows into SBUX alongside earnings momentum. Benzinga Market Preview

Market context — Broader market moves (Fed/Powell, futures) and sector news are influencing intraday flows into SBUX alongside earnings momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Corporate moves — Headquarters relocation to Nashville is underway but facing employee resistance; operational disruption risk is uncertain and being watched by investors. Tennessean: HQ Move

Corporate moves — Headquarters relocation to Nashville is underway but facing employee resistance; operational disruption risk is uncertain and being watched by investors. Negative Sentiment: Cost pressure and margin sensitivity — Management flagged higher gas and utility costs as a headwind; investors note that turnaround spending has pressured margins historically even as comps recover. NYT Earnings Coverage

Cost pressure and margin sensitivity — Management flagged higher gas and utility costs as a headwind; investors note that turnaround spending has pressured margins historically even as comps recover. Negative Sentiment: Competitive risk — Fast‑food players (McDonald’s) are targeting beverage occasions with new menus, which could weigh on Starbucks’ share gains if price or convenience advantages persist. Yahoo Finance: McDonald’s Menu

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

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