Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at BTIG Research

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at BTIG Research from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the coffee company's stock. BTIG Research's price target indicates a potential upside of 18.22% from the company's previous close.

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Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SBUX. DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Starbucks from a "strong sell" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $103.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $105.79.

Read Our Latest Report on Starbucks

Starbucks Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $97.28 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $75.50 and a 12-month high of $104.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.40, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.09 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 28.66%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $242,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 59,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,789,226.08. This trade represents a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brady Brewer sold 588 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 83,788 shares in the company, valued at $8,378,800. This represents a 0.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,958 shares of company stock worth $667,464. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Phillip James Consulting Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Starbucks

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 beat and raised outlook — Starbucks topped revenue and EPS estimates (Q2 revenue $9.53B; EPS $0.50), reported global comps +6.2% and raised FY‑2026 EPS guidance to $2.25–$2.45, signaling the turnaround is gaining traction. Business Wire Q2 Release

Q2 beat and raised outlook — Starbucks topped revenue and EPS estimates (Q2 revenue $9.53B; EPS $0.50), reported global comps +6.2% and raised FY‑2026 EPS guidance to $2.25–$2.45, signaling the turnaround is gaining traction. Positive Sentiment: Analyst backing — Wells Fargo reiterated a Buy and lifted its price target to $115, supporting investor confidence that management’s “Back to Starbucks” initiatives can drive upside. TipRanks Analyst Note

Analyst backing — Wells Fargo reiterated a Buy and lifted its price target to $115, supporting investor confidence that management’s “Back to Starbucks” initiatives can drive upside. Positive Sentiment: U.S. traffic and execution improving — Management attributes stronger comps to faster service, better staffing, refreshed merchandising and loyalty program gains, suggesting the U.S. recovery is sustainable if execution continues. Reuters: Turnaround Momentum

U.S. traffic and execution improving — Management attributes stronger comps to faster service, better staffing, refreshed merchandising and loyalty program gains, suggesting the U.S. recovery is sustainable if execution continues. Positive Sentiment: New product and marketing push — Starbucks is expanding beyond coffee (Energy Refreshers, influencer tie‑ins) to broaden occasions and ticket size, which could support revenue growth. Business Insider Product Story

New product and marketing push — Starbucks is expanding beyond coffee (Energy Refreshers, influencer tie‑ins) to broaden occasions and ticket size, which could support revenue growth. Neutral Sentiment: Market context — Broader market moves (Fed/Powell, futures) and sector news are influencing intraday flows into SBUX alongside earnings momentum. Benzinga Market Preview

Market context — Broader market moves (Fed/Powell, futures) and sector news are influencing intraday flows into SBUX alongside earnings momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Corporate moves — Headquarters relocation to Nashville is underway but facing employee resistance; operational disruption risk is uncertain and being watched by investors. Tennessean: HQ Move

Corporate moves — Headquarters relocation to Nashville is underway but facing employee resistance; operational disruption risk is uncertain and being watched by investors. Negative Sentiment: Cost pressure and margin sensitivity — Management flagged higher gas and utility costs as a headwind; investors note that turnaround spending has pressured margins historically even as comps recover. NYT Earnings Coverage

Cost pressure and margin sensitivity — Management flagged higher gas and utility costs as a headwind; investors note that turnaround spending has pressured margins historically even as comps recover. Negative Sentiment: Competitive risk — Fast‑food players (McDonald’s) are targeting beverage occasions with new menus, which could weigh on Starbucks’ share gains if price or convenience advantages persist. Yahoo Finance: McDonald’s Menu

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

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