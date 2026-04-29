Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BNP Paribas Exane Analyst Says

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from $84.00 to $87.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "underperform" rating on the coffee company's stock. BNP Paribas Exane's target price suggests a potential downside of 17.26% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SBUX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $106.93.

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Starbucks Stock Up 8.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $7.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.16. 21,046,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,808,882. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $75.50 and a fifty-two week high of $107.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.75. The firm has a market cap of $119.80 billion, a PE ratio of 87.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $9.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Brady Brewer sold 1,641 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $159,373.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 86,605 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,411,077.60. This trade represents a 1.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $242,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 59,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,789,226.08. This trade represents a 4.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,958 shares of company stock valued at $667,464. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Phillip James Consulting Co. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company's stock.

Starbucks News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

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