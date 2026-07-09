State Street (STT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

State Street (NYSE:STT - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 16th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $3.21 per share and revenue of $3.8628 billion for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 16, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

State Street (NYSE:STT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.20. State Street had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect State Street to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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State Street Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $177.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.36 and a 200-day moving average of $141.65. State Street has a one year low of $101.98 and a one year high of $180.86.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. State Street's payout ratio is 34.08%.

Insider Activity at State Street

In related news, EVP W. Bradford Hu sold 9,212 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total value of $1,431,084.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 59,552 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,251,403.20. The trade was a 13.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Hanley Ronald P. O sold 14,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total value of $2,260,808.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 255,512 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $39,693,789.20. This trade represents a 5.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 37,876 shares of company stock worth $5,866,583 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of State Street

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STT. Regents of The University of California lifted its position in shares of State Street by 211.2% in the fourth quarter. Regents of The University of California now owns 8,706,195 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $1,123,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,908,370 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in State Street by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,222,382 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $673,740,000 after purchasing an additional 433,201 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in State Street by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,582,977 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $462,240,000 after purchasing an additional 835,331 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in State Street by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,950,025 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $251,573,000 after buying an additional 22,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $178,705,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of State Street from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of State Street from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of State Street from $168.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "buy" rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $165.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $172.66.

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State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation is a global financial services company that provides a range of investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading services to institutional investors. Its principal activities include custody and fund administration, securities lending, performance and risk analytics, trading and execution services, and foreign exchange. The company also offers investment management through State Street Global Advisors, a major provider of exchange-traded funds and institutional investment strategies.

State Street serves a broad client base of asset managers, insurance companies, pension funds, endowments, and other institutions across North America, Europe, Asia and other global markets.

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