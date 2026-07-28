Stephen James Bagley Sells 3,454 Shares of Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) Stock

Sono-Tek Corporation (NASDAQ:SOTK - Get Free Report) CFO Stephen James Bagley sold 3,454 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $18,755.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 30,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $167,244. This represents a 10.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

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Sono-Tek Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ SOTK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.01. The company's stock had a trading volume of 17,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58 and a beta of -0.05. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.62. Sono-Tek Corporation has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $6.24.

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sono-Tek Corporation will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SOTK. Weiss Ratings upgraded Sono-Tek from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Sono-Tek to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $8.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SOTK

Institutional Trading of Sono-Tek

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Sono-Tek by 28.2% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,410 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sono-Tek by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,773 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sono-Tek by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 43,244 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sono-Tek by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,939 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 24,239 shares during the period. 47.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

Sono-Tek Corporation is a specialized equipment manufacturer that designs, develops and sells ultrasonic spray coating systems for precision fluid delivery. The company's core technology uses high-frequency ultrasonic vibrations to generate fine, uniform droplets that can be applied to a broad range of substrates with minimal waste and high accuracy. This method enables precise control over coating thickness, distribution and material usage, making it well suited to applications requiring micro-scale deposition and tight process tolerances.

The company's product portfolio includes bench-top research and development stations, pilot-scale units and full production systems.

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