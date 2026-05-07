Stephens Cuts EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $167.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Stephens from $170.00 to $167.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. Stephens' price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.78% from the company's previous close.

EOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Capital One Financial increased their target price on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "hold" rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and seventeen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $153.69.

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EOG Resources Stock Down 3.7%

NYSE EOG traded down $5.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.68. 463,653 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,955,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $69.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.27. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $135.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.14. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $101.59 and a 12-month high of $151.87.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 14.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 5,698 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $856,523.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 88,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,234,924.40. The trade was a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ann D. Janssen sold 4,161 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $582,706.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 100,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,038,449.84. This represents a 3.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,230 shares of company stock valued at $2,522,568. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,443,453 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $676,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,110 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,977,912 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $312,711,000 after buying an additional 1,231,366 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 474.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,318,254 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $138,430,000 after buying an additional 1,088,867 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,669,969 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $490,394,000 after buying an additional 901,897 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,907,949 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $6,156,495,000 after buying an additional 782,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company's stock.

Key EOG Resources News

Here are the key news stories impacting EOG Resources this week:

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

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